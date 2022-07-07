Xponance Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

