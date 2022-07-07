Xponance Inc. Has $720,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.9% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 73,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

