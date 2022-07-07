Xponance Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

