Xponance Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

