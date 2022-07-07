Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

