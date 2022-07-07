Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Nielsen by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 77,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,399,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.