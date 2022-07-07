Xponance Inc. Invests $658,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $11,348,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE DINO opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.53.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.