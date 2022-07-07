Xponance Inc. Invests $666,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,437,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.