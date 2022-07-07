Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gentex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,727,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

