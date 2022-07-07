Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

