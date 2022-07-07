Xponance Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $2,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,565,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,976 shares of company stock worth $22,688,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.