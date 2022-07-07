Xponance Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

