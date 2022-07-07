Xponance Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Comerica stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.