Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.33.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.