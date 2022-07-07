Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $198.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

