Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

NYSE PLNT opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

