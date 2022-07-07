Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 3.6% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,358,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after buying an additional 75,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,795,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 115,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

