Xponance Inc. Sells 131 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

