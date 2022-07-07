Xponance Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

