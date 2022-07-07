Xponance Inc. Sells 1,583 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

