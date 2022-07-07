Xponance Inc. Sells 229 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of ITT opened at $66.97 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

