Xponance Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

