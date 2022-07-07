Xponance Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

