Xponance Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 322,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318,463 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,173,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

