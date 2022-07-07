Xponance Inc. Sells 593 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.79. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.