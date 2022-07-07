Xponance Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 338,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 70,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

UNM opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

