Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.19. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.