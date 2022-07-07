Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

