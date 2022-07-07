Zhang Financial LLC Sells 764 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.