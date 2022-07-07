Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $104,419,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after buying an additional 396,965 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,864,000 after buying an additional 360,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,702,000 after buying an additional 286,553 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.