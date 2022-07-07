ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 339,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,738,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

