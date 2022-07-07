Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 41,691 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,691 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Vipshop worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

