Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

