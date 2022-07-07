Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.