Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. CWM LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

