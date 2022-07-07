Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

LSI opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.