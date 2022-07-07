Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

