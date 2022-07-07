Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,482 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

