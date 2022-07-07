Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,048 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $214.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

