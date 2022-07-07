Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,968 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

CCEP opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

