Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $205.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

