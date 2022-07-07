Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $34,806,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,337,000 after buying an additional 585,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $19,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,832 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,917 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

