Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.35 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

PHM stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

