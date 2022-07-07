Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.42 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $312.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.03. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

