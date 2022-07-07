Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 62,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

