Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $307.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.25 and a 200-day moving average of $367.54. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.