Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $210.39 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.70.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

