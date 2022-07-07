Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275,142 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 104,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,249,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

