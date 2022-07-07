Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

