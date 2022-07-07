Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.19 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after buying an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,021,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,554,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

